San Diego Marathon: Cops Respond To Reports Of An Active Shooter Near The Finish Line

San Diego police confirmed a shooter near the finish line of the famed Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon on June 3. An officer is injured and the female shooter is currently in custody. The situation is now contained.

UPDATE: The organizers of the San Diego Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon released a statement regarding the shooting, which you can read in full below. The shooting was unrelated to the marathon, and the race continued within 10 minutes of police responding to the scene.

Gunfire erupted near the finish line of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in San Diego, California on Sunday, with a female shooter holed up inside a municipal parking garage on C Street and Second Avenue, according to local KFMB-TV. Police responded to reports of an active shooter at City Hall Parkade around 11:00am PT, about three blocks away from the end of the famed marathon. Officers stopped the woman within minutes and the situation is under control; the SDPD says there is no longer any threat.

Thankfully, the suspect, who was armed with a pistol, did not shoot anyone in the incident, according to initial reports. We will provide updates if that changes. One injury was, however, reported: a responding officer accidentally shot himself in the foot or leg, according to local CBS 8. He is being treated for the injury.

SDPD: There is no longer a threat to the community. The scene is secure. The Rock and Roll Marathon has resumed. pic.twitter.com/j5hwxgmxzD — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) June 3, 2018

