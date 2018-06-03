‘Total Bellas’ Recap: Nikki & John Have An Emotional Reunion After Calling Off Their Wedding

Nikki Bella deals with the aftermath of calling off her wedding on this week’s ‘Total Bellas,’ and it leads up to her emotional first meeting with John Cena after making the decision. Here’s our recap!

The June 3 episode of Total Bellas picks up with Nikki Bella and John Cena continuing their conversation about the future and coming to the conclusion that there’s no choice but to call off the wedding because of their different feelings about having kids. It’s an emotional conversation, not a volatile one, but Nikki admits it’s the hardest thing she’s ever had to go through. Still, she can’t help but wonder if she’s going to regret letting go of the love of her life. Luckily, she has her sister, Brie Bella, and mom, Kathy, to talk everything over with.

As time goes on, Nikki is able to put on a brave face, but eventually opens up about how she doesn’t feel like she’s been able to be herself in public in quite a bit of time. She wants to be known as more than John Cena’s fiancee, and having their relationship so highly publicized made things very difficult for her. So, despite the sadness of the breakup, she’s relieved that she’s finally getting the chance to be her true self. For now, though, the split is still being kept a secret from the public, and Nikki admits it’s a “mindf***” to play along like everything’s fine.

Meanwhile, as all of this is going on, Nikki and Brie are both gearing up to make their return to the WWE at Raw’s 25th anniversary — a huge event for their industry. Beforehand, Nikki is angry that John hasn’t reached out to her, while she sees he’s been tweeting and active on social media. Plus, she’s overwhelmed about seeing everyone and having to act like everything’s completely fine. As she puts it…it’s like living a fake life.

When Nikki sees John at the event, though, she immediately heads over to give him a hug, and they spend some time together backstage. She confronts him about the lack of communication, and he explains that he’s just been trying to do the right thing by doing his part and staying away. The reunion is so special, John even asks the cameras to head away so they can have a minute alone.

Nikki is able to put on a face for the WWE Raw event, but admittedly, she’s not enjoying herself. She even leaves before John’s match so she can have time for herself away from the “fake life,” but they both agree they’ll talk things out when she’s ready.