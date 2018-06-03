Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson At War With Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Over Album Diss?

We’re hearing that Tristan Thompson wants nothing to do with Kanye West or Kim Kardashian following the rapper’s diss! Where does this leave Khloe Kardadashian!? EXCLUSIVE details!

It takes a lot of gall to diss your wife’s sister’s baby daddy in public as he weathers cheating allegations, but for some reason, that’s exactly what Kanye West, 40, did to Tristan Thompson, 27, on his new album Ye! And we’re hearing that it’s understandably causing some SERIOUS tension in this famous family. “Tristan is so angry about Kanye’s diss, he’s told Khloe he never wants to be in the same room as him or Kim [Kardashian, 37] again. Poor Khloe [Kardashian, 33] is totally caught in the middle.”

The insider added that Khloe is trying to help Tristan move past this bad blood but it’s not going well. “She has Tristan’s back on this and gets why he’s mad but the last thing she wants is a war with Kim and Kanye over this. Tristan is fully prepared though, he has no interest in playing nice with Kim and Kanye now, he’s just not fake like that.”

Kanye’s scandalous lyric on “All Mine” states, “All these THOTs on Christian Mingle/That’s what almost got Tristan single.” And, as we previously reported, this diss might had had to a role in Tristan’s blowup in Game 1 of the NBA Finals as well. “Tristan got a heads up about the diss right before the game last night and it really upset him,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “A lot of people are convinced that’s why he lost his cool. He’s usually so much more in control. Tristan hasn’t gone so far as to blame Kanye for his fight, but he’s for sure done with any kind of friendship. He didn’t feel welcome in Khloe’s family before, but this has pushed him over the edge.” Let’s hope this family can survive this episode!