Haters back off! Kenya Moore is squashing rumors that she’s faking her pregnancy by revealing her baby bump in all its glory. See it here!

Check it out haters — Kenya Moore has a huge baby bump! The fabulous Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 47, heard the outcries from pregnancy truthers and wanted to set the record straight. She’s not faking her pregnancy, no matter what people say! She posted the cutest photo of herself on Instagram, showing her wearing a skintight, striped dress that perfectly emphasized her bump. She’s glowing! Even better — the comments were full of sweet remarks and congratulations for the expectant mother, and not people questioning her pregnancy.

A fan wrote, “I guess she’s ‘fake pregnant’ by her ‘imaginary husband. U go Kenya CONGRATS!” Kenya replied, “So foolish, aren’t they?”, using three laughing emojis. It must be such a relief for Kenya that people are finally leaving her alone when it comes to this pregnancy. Even before this, people were accusing her of faking her marriage to husband Marc Daly. So mean! She posted a pic of herself and Marc at a driving range on May 15, and fans were only focusing on two things: they couldn’t see her baby bump, and Marc wasn’t wearing a wedding ring. Whatever, people! Her arm was in front of her stomach, and she told the commenters that Marc put his ring down while he teed off. Someone commented, “pregnot”. Okay, we have to admit that’s pretty good.

This all must be so annoying for Kenya, considering she had to go through IVF. It is not easy to get pregnant in your late 40s, people. She revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that she was so excited to find out if she was pregnant after a doctor’s appointment that she ran into a supermarket and took a pregnancy test in the bathroom! It was positive! And hours later, she got a call from her doctor saying that a blood test confirmed the good news. Awww!