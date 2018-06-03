Kendall Jenner & BF Ben Simmons Go On Bike Ride Date Just 2 Days After Secret Lunch Meetup

Kendall Jenner and rumored new beau Ben Simmons were seen publicly enjoying a bike ride together in L.A. over the weekend and they looked pretty comfortable. Are they announcing their romance to the world?

It looks like things between Kendall Jenner, 22, and new rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons, 21, are heating things up…on bikes! The new couple made their way by pedaling around The Grove area of Los Angeles over the weekend and their carefree outing pretty much proves they’re not bothered in the slightest by who sees them together. Kendall looked like she was able to balance a little better on her bike compared to Ben’s large basketball player frame but she happily led the way down the sidewalk, sometimes turning around and stopping to wait for him. Riding bikes ala Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, definitely seems like a couple thing to do so we believe it’s safe to say these two are more than just friends!

If the bike riding adventure isn’t enough to convince people that Kendall has herself a new man, their lunch date may do the trick. Ben and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also made headlines when they met up for a secret (or not so secret) lunch outing at the Cheesecake Factory in L.A. on June 1. Considering that outing was also in a very public spot, we wouldn’t be surprised if these two posted about their romance for all the world to see soon.

Courtesy of TMZ

The romance may be fresh and new but there’s already a scandal behind it. There’s some speculation that the timing of Ben’s breakup with his ex Tinashe, was around the time he started seeing Kendall, leading people to question Ben’s faithfulness. Regardless of the way these two got together, they already seem very comfortable and happy to be in each other’s company. To top it all off, this is the first time we’ve seen Kendall be so publicly active with a boyfriend in such a short amount of time. Yeah, we’d say things are going well!