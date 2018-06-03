Johnny Depp: Friends Fear He’s Stressed & Partying Hard After Shocking New Pics Show Him Skinny & Pale

Fans freaked when a pic of Johnny Depp showed the actor looking thin and frail, and his friends are worried, too. They’re convinced his rocker lifestyle is to blame.

Johnny Depp, 54, has friends concerned that he's not taking care of himself properly. The actor and rocker sparked major worry when he took selfies with fans at a Four Seasons hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia last week, and looked extremely thin and noticeably paler than usual. Fans freaked out in the comments of one woman's photo with Johnny, wondering if he was seriously ill or in some kind of danger. You can see that pic below.

His friends don’t think he’s ill, but do think he’s been burning the candle at both ends, a source close to the Pirates of the Caribbean star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Johnny’s under a lot of stress and he’s partying hard. When Johnny’s single he doesn’t have anyone to reign him in, and he can get pretty wild when left to his own devices,” the source said. “It doesn’t help that he’s touring right now. When Johnny is playing with the band he likes to really immerse himself in the rock ’n roll lifestyle, and that can really do a number on his health and wellbeing.”

That’s an understatement. Everyone knows how crazy life is as a rockstar! The source said Johnny’s friends are concerned that he’s not eating well while on the road, and that it’s responsible for his puzzling appearance in his fan’s Instagram pic. He’s “gaunt and sickly,” and “his skin is a pallid, ashen color. Basically, he’s just looking tired. As one fan pointed out in the comments, though — he could just look thinner because he shaved his beard and head. In the end, his pals are really just hoping that he’ll take some time off soon and focus on self care, instead of going, going, going!