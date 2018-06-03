Johnny Depp: Friends Fear He’s Stressed & Partying Hard After Shocking New Pics Show Him Skinny & Pale
Fans freaked when a pic of Johnny Depp showed the actor looking thin and frail, and his friends are worried, too. They’re convinced his rocker lifestyle is to blame.
Это самый приятный сюрприз сегодняшнего дня! Джонни Депп❤️ Thank you, Universe! #johnnydepp #hollywoodvampires
That’s an understatement. Everyone knows how crazy life is as a rockstar! The source said Johnny’s friends are concerned that he’s not eating well while on the road, and that it’s responsible for his puzzling appearance in his fan’s Instagram pic. He’s “gaunt and sickly,” and “his skin is a pallid, ashen color. Basically, he’s just looking tired. As one fan pointed out in the comments, though — he could just look thinner because he shaved his beard and head. In the end, his pals are really just hoping that he’ll take some time off soon and focus on self care, instead of going, going, going!