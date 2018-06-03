Janet Jackson Reportedly Called The Police To Request A Welfare Check For Her Son: Is He OK?

Oh no! Janet Jackson called Malibu authorities to request they check on young son over the weekend. Here’s all the latest details on this breaking story.

It sounds like every mother’s nightmare. Hitmaker Janet Jackson, 52, reportedly called the police over the weekend to request they perform a welfare check on her 1-year-old son Eissa, according to the TMZ. He was staying with his father Wissam Al Mana, 43. The call came in to Malibu law enforcement on Saturday night. They were asked to check on her son while he was at The Nobu Hotel with her estranged husband.

The police did indeed perform the welfare check and found no one to be in danger, according to the outlet. However, their sources relayed that Wissam was allegedly displaying some form of aggressive behavior that worried Eissa’s nanny enough to tell Janet. Afterwards, the police reportedly addressed both Janet and Wissam, requesting that, regardless of their history, they resolve this situation “civilly.” Although it’s not clear if Janet ended up at the hotel or not.

Janet and Wissam reportedly parted ways in April of 2017, mere months after welcoming their son. “They’re both busy people but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time. “Eissa will stay with his mother, who is basing herself in London.” They added that the relationship ended on “amicable” terms.

However, months later, Janet’s brother Randy Jackson revealed some troubling details about the marriage. “It was quite an abusive situation,” Randy alleged to People. “It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b*tch everyday. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.”

“Mr. Al Mana is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response,” Wissams attorneys told the mag in response to the allegations. “The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the well-being and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus.”