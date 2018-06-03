Chris Brown Refollows Rihanna On Instagram Again After Rumored Hassan Split — Wooing Her Back?

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel may have broken up, so cue Chris Brown trying to get back in the picture, of course. Chris just followed Rihanna on Instagram again as if the world wouldn’t notice that slick move!

Nice try, Breezy. Chris Brown quietly refollowed ex-girlfriend Rihanna, 30, on Instagram just days after a new report surfaced claiming she and boyfriend Hassan Jameel had called it quits. As everyone knows, Chris has been hung up on Rihanna for years and considers her the love of his life. Anytime she’s single, he tries to slide right back in, and when she’s in a relationship, he’s devastated. Now that she’s reportedly not with Hassan anymore, it appears like Chris is getting prepped for another shot at winning her back.

As a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Chris really didn’t care for Hassan to begin with. He’s his romantic rival, after all! “Chris feels a split with Hassan was inevitable,” the source said. “Chris thinks Hassan was from a different world, not the right guy for Rih, and could never understand her the way Chris does. Chris knows in his heart that he and Rihanna belong together. It’s fate.” That’s…a lot.

We see you #ChrisBrown 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 3, 2018 at 9:38am PDT

So, we know how Chris feels, but what about Rihanna? It’s not looking so good for Chris. “However Rihanna’s dating life goes in the future there will not ever be a case where she would return to Chris Brown,” a separate source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Rekindling her love with Chris is a lost cause because so much time has passed and so much hurt happened in that relationship. She doesn’t want to return to that time in her life, it’s to painful.” Sorry, Breezy!