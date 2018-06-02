Rihanna: Would She Take Chris Brown Back If She’s Really Split From Hassan? The Truth, Says Source

Following reports of a breakup between Rihanna and her BF Hassan Jameel, we’re wondering: would Rihanna ever take Chris Brown back? Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details on what we learned!

Fans everywhere were shaken when a report surfaced that Rihanna, 30, and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel might have ended things on June 1. Naturally, this got us curious if she’d ever consider getting back with her ex Chris Brown, 29, if she is indeed a single lady once again — and we got some answers! “However Rihanna’s dating life goes in the future there will not ever be a case where she would return to Chris Brown,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Rekindling her love with Chris is a lost cause because so much time has passed and so much hurt happened in that relationship. She doesn’t want to return to that time in her life, it’s to painful.” That sounds pretty final to us!

“Rihanna and him were together for a while it was a good relationship, but now it’s over,” a close friend of RiRi’s told MediaTakeOut. “Rihanna just got tired of him. She gets tired of men sometimes,” the insider added. And, apparently the wealthy businessman isn’t taking the split too well, either. “Of course Rihanna broke his heart. That’s what she does — break men’s hearts.” Yikes. We’re sensing a tone here.

As for Chris, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to learn that he’s holding out hope that this breakup actually went down so that he might somehow have a chance with RiRi. “He still loves her and has never stopped,” another source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Chris feels a split with Hassan was inevitable. Chris thinks Hassan was from a different world, not the right guy for Rih, and could never understand her the way Chris does. Chris knows in his heart that he and Rihanna belong together. It’s fate.” That’s intense. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if he’s right!