Tristan Thompson Fined $25K For Shoving A Ball Into Draymond Green’s Face — Will He Play In Game 2?

Tristan Thompson has been fined a hefty $25K for failing to leave the basketball court in time after an ejection and for his intense altercation with Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on May 31.

Eek! Tristan Thompson, 27, has some serious dough to pay after an incident during Game 1 of the NBA finals against the Golden State Warriors on May 31 and his ability to continue to play in Game 2 is still up in the air! The Cleveland Cavaliers player was automatically ejected for a flagrant foul 2 during the first game but he didn’t leave the court in a timely manner and to make matters worse, after he exchanged some unpleasant words with Warriors player Draymond Green, 28, he shoved a ball in his face. Tristan’s now being fined a total of $25, 000 for both actions, according to ESPN. The fine was announced through a news release on June 1 and in addition to the charges, it also revealed that the NBA was downgrading Tristan’s foul to a flagrant 1 “upon league office review” but it’s still not determined whether or not he will be approved to play in Game 2 on June 3.

After the headline-making incident, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue spoke out about Tristan’s current status in the finals. “Haven’t heard anything yet, but I know the league will do the right thing,” he said on June 1. Warriors guard Klay Thompson also spoke out about Tristan. “I don’t care if he plays or not,” Klay revealed on a conference call, according to the outlet. “I mean, he’s great on the [offensive] boards. He always causes problems with that. But we’re concerned with how our game plan is going to be executed and what we have to do to limit them on the offensive glass. So I’m not too concerned if Thompson’s available.” He also commented on the incident. “I thought it was unnecessary when he shoved the ball in Draymond’s face,” he said. “That was very uncalled for, especially if two guys are just talking. That’s not the way to play.”

The altercation that Klay thinks was uncalled for happened after Draymond tauntingly waved goodbye to Tristan when he was ejected which clearly set him off. The boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, 33, talked about how he didn’t agree with his ejection after the game. “I contested a shot that shouldn’t have been taken,” he said. “I mean, it’s like the unspoken rule in the NBA: If you’re up 10 or 11 with about 20 seconds left, you don’t take that shot. I make the contest, and next thing I know, I was being kicked out for a good contest that we learn in training camp. I don’t know why I got thrown out.”