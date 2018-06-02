Chief Keef: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Shot At Outside NYC Hotel

Chief Keef was shockingly shot at while outside an NYC hotel on June 2 after a late night out. Here’s everything you need to know about the rapper.

Chief Keef, 22, made headlines when he was scarily shot at while standing outside W Hotel in New York City in the early morning of June 2. Luckily, the bullet missed him before two men fled the scene. Now, the NYPD is searching for the two suspects as Chief steers clear of the dangerous situation. Here are five things you should know about the rapper who had a close call.

1.) He is from Chicago, IL. Chief was born in the windy city and named Keith Cozart after a deceased uncle. His mother was only 16 at the time of his birth and he was estranged from his father so his legal guardian was his grandmother, whom he lived with on the South Side of the city. He started rapping at the age of 5 and used his grandmother’s karaoke machine to record it. He dropped out of high school when he was 15 before he dedicated his time to his rap career.

2.) Kanye West helped him gain national attention. Chief started making mixtapes which led to local popularity and success around 2011. His early song “I Don’t Like” became a hit in Chicago and caught the attention of Kanye which led to Yeezy making a remix of the song with other rappers Pusha T, Jadakiss and Big Sean and by 2012, his fame increased on a bigger level. He eventually went on to sign with Interscope Records shortly after and released his debut studio album Finally Rich in Dec. 2012. The album featured many prominent rappers such as 50 Cent, Wiz Khalifa, Young Jeezy and Rick Ross.

3.) He’s had multiple arrests and run-ins with the law. One of his first incidents was when he was apprehended on charges of heroin manufacture and distribution in Jan. 2011. He was only 15-years-old at the time so he was considered a juvenile offender and labeled a “delinquent” instead of being guilty of the charges. Due to this, he was put on house arrest. At the end of that same year, he was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm on a police officer and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after he was approached by a police officer while holding a loaded gun. He ran away and allegedly pointed the gun at the officers who were chasing him before he was caught. He was also sentenced to home confinement at his grandmother’s house for the incident.

Other arrests a few years later included one for allegedly smoking marijuana in public and for disorderly conduct and another one for speeding while driving. He was released from prison on bond and was given months of probation as well as a set amount of hours for community service and regular drug testing. He returned to jail a few times months later for probation violation when he tested positive for marijuana. Chief has also been sued by two different companies for not showing up to two concerts he was supposed to perform at. For one of them, he was ordered to pay $230, 019 by default for ignoring the lawsuit.

4.) He is the father of multiple children. His first daughter, Kayden Kash Cozart was born when he was 16 and in Nov. 2013, DNA test results revealed he was the father of another daughter who was 10-months-old at the time. In Sept. 2014, he welcomed this third child and first son, Krüe Karter Cozart and in May 2015, he was sued by a woman claiming he was the father of her child. He was ordered to court after not responding to the original legal documents. In Aug. 2015, Chief caused controversy for naming his newborn son Sno FilmOn Dot Com after his label, FilmOn Music. The label retracted the name rights after there was a paternity dispute regarding the child and revealed that they wouldn’t give it up until things with the dispute were settled.

5.) In 2014, he started his own record label. The label is called Glo Gang and before his death, Blood Money revealed that members of the label included Chief, Ballout, Capo, Tray Savage, Justo, and himself. Members of Glo Gang and the rap group, Migos, were known to previously have tension between each other but they eventually ended any feud.