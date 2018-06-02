Lil Uzi & Rich The Kid Get Into Violent Fight After Heated Argument — Shocking Video

Oh no. Some clips have surfaced of a disagreement between rappers Lil Uzi and Rich The Kid that turned violent. Check them out here. Warning: graphic content.

A discussion turned to violence between two rising stars in the hip-hop community on Saturday, June 2. Some videos surfaced of Lil Uzi Vert, 23, showing up to exchange words with none other than Rich The Kid, 25, in Philadelphia, Uzi’s hometown. “What we doing?” Uzi is heard asking. “I’m trying to find out,” either Rich one of his pals responds. “You the one that jumped out the car.” Soon after that, another clip surfaced from the inside of a Starbucks showing Rich The Kid escaping violence by literally jumping behind the counter. Not long after, Uzi performed at the Roots Picnic, where he was welcoming like a hometown hero.

As fans know, these two have had a longstanding feud that began with a label dispute in January that made its way onto Twitter. Uzi signed with DJ Drama and DJ Don Cannon’s Generation Now imprint in 2015 but was unhappy with the results, according to Billboard. He complained about the situation on Twitter and received flak from Rich. “That’s why you SHOULDA signed [with] Rich forever,” Rich wrote. The beef has only gone downhill since.

After the fight, Rich shared a photo reacting to the incident. “Walk around Philly like this. Walk around Philly like this,” he said, proudly displaying his diamond-encrusted watch and jewelry for the camera. “Ni**as pulled up and then what? Ni**as pulled up and then what?” He captioned the video with some laughing emojis, clearly mocking Uzi. Something tells us this beef is far from over.