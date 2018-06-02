Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Post-Baby Abs In A Sexy Black Two-Piece While Out With BFF Jordyn Woods

Check her out! Kylie Jenner proved she’s in tremendous shape when she stepped out looking incredible on June 1 in a silky black pantsuit during her outing in L.A. with BFF Jordyn Woods.

Kylie Jenner, 20, sure knows how to snap back into shape quickly! The new mom showed off her toned abs while wearing a silky black two-piece when she stepped out in Los Angeles on June 1 with her best friend Jordyn Woods, 20. Kylie’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeved blazer-style top that tied just above her bare mid-section and fitted pants with matching black heels. Jordyn looked equally as fabulous in a sleeveless tan dress with floral patterns and black thigh-high heeled boots. The two close friends had smiles on their faces during their girls’ night out and looked like they were having a great time.

Like with this most recent outing, Kylie’s been proving she’s smoothly snapping back to her pre-baby weight pretty quickly! After having her daughter Stormi Webster just four months ago back in early Feb., Kylie’s been looking better than ever every time she steps out and we couldn’t be more thrilled for the brunette beauty! Whether she’s in a fashion choice that shows a little or a lot of skin, she looks healthy and happy.

We bet Kylie’s happiness has to do with Stormi and all the fun she’s been having lately. The reality star recently went on a family vacation with her little bundle of joy and baby daddy Travis Scott. 26. She also went on an NBA date night with Travis to watch the Houston Rockets play the Golden State Warriors on May 28 and the loving couple couldn’t help but be flirty and kiss all night. Aw! It’s great to know Kylie is balancing her life in a way that allows her to not only enjoy being a new mom but to also enjoy hanging out with her beau and close friends!