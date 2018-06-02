Elizabeth Hurley Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Hottest Looks Ever

Elizabeth Hurley’s Instagram has been on fire recently! Check out all the sexiest looks she’s shared with her followers here!

Based on her smoking hot Instagram, Elizabeth Hurley may be the sexiest mom… ever. Even at the age of 52, she’s always posting the most smouldering pics for her fans and this week was no exception. Recently, she posted a sexy bikini pic of herself enjoying the clear blue waters of the Maldives. And 52? She looks more like she’s 22! Elizabeth also showed off some major cleavage in a pink dress for the Investec Derby Day along with an amazing derby hat. Seriously, Elizabeth never fails at showing off her assets on her social media. While you try to choose which of her hot looks is your favorite, check out all of Emily’s hottest Instagram pics she’s posted in the past weed and beyond in our gallery above!

Recently, the 52-year-old actress bared her cleavage in Belgium at the Carat+ exhibition opening on May 6. While hitting up the red carpet at the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, Elizabeth not only wore massive diamonds, she stunned in absolutely gorgeous gold, backless dress that had thin straps criss-crossed in a halter design. Honestly, her outfits always slay at every event she attends!

Elizabeth also posted a picture of herself wearing a completely sheer orange and cream striped dress. Not only that, she went completely braless under the see-through outfit, revealing her nipples. However, some of her outfits have drawn criticism. Fans lost their minds after she posed with her son in a sexy French maid’s outfit. One commented, “It’s not normal for a 50-year-old woman to dress like that with her son of 20 years plus. If you think it is I’d have a word.” Another wrote, “Damian, thoughts on seeing your mom in that outfit?! LOL.” “Why dress like that in front of your son?” another fan asked.