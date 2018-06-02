Chief Keef Shot At Outside Of NYC Hotel In Times Square By 2 Men In Hoodies — Is He OK?

So scary! Chief Keef was shot at while standing outside the W Hotel in New York City on June 2 before suspects quickly fled the scene. Find out what happened to the rapper here!

Chief Keef, 22, was involved in a very dangerous situation when he was shot at outside the W Hotel on June 2 around 6 AM but luckily the bullet missed the rapper. Before a shell casing was found, two black males in hoodies fled the scene and now police are looking for them, according to TMZ. Sources say the bullet luckily hit a piece of luggage instead of Chief, who was returning to the hotel after spending the night out.

Ironically, before the shooting, Chief has been involved in an online feud with Tekashi69 but there’s no known connection between that and the incident as of right now. Shortly before the terrifying scene, Chief posted a photo on social media that showed him standing in front of a store that sells food. “I’m hungry 4:16 a.m.,” he captioned the pic.

While in NYC, Chief was most likely working on his music. The talented star recently made headlines for teaming up with 9-year-old rapper, Lil Tay. The two were seen together at the Adidas: Das Day Block Party show on April 7 in Los Angeles and they are reportedly working on some new music. In fact, some are saying Lil Tay could be Chief’s new protegee.

We’ll definitely be updating this story as we get more details.