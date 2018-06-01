Tristan Thompson Thrown Out Of NBA Finals Game After Draymond Green Fight: Will He Get Suspended?

Woah! Things got PRETTY physical at Game 1 of the NBA finals on May 31 between Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green. Get all the details here on their explosive fight!

Just when you thought Tristan Thompson was slowly redeeming himself from his Khloe Kardashian drama, the Cleveland Cavaliers player just got into a wild fight with Warriors forward Draymond Green. It all started at the end of Game 1 on Thursday when Draymond seemingly taunted Tristan after a play. Not taking whatever Draymond had to say lightly, Tristan shoved a basketball in Draymond’s face, which only further escalated the situation. Luckily, before the two could really go at it, they were pulled away by their teammates. Phew! Sadly, Tristan got ejected from the game. Take a look at the clip below!

And because we really have no idea what led to the altercation, a lot of fans have come up with their own theories. “Holy sh*t. Draymond Green went up to Tristan Thompson and said Khloe Kardashian smells like a Jimmy Johns sandwich, Tristan throws the ball in Draymond’s face and calls him a ‘small baller’ and massive brawl ensues. Didn’t see that coming,” one fan tweeted. Yikes! I guess they’re not getting over the alleged “Kardashian Curse” just yet. “I think Tristan Thompson just told Draymond Green he’ll wait for him in the hallway,” another user said. Well, we certainly hope that’s not the case. But, we do need answers as to why this happened!

Tristan Thompson gets ejected and mushes Draymond Green with the basketball pic.twitter.com/SKvvFjv0V9 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 1, 2018

Tristan’s fight with Draymond doesn’t look good for him, especially since he already has a lot on his plate. As we previously told you, Tristan’s been pretty overwhelmed leading up to the finals. “Tristan has a healthy fear of the Warriors and is hoping with LeBron [James’] help, the Cavs don’t get embarrassed in this series. The stakes are high for Tristan too. He doesn’t know his future in the NBA, and where he may play next season. It all rides a lot on how he performs in these finals,” a source explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. Well, we hope his fight with Draymond doesn’t do too much damage.