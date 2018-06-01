T.I. Shares Pic Of Himself & Baby Heiress Amid Arguments With Tiny Over Exposing Her To The Public

T.I. is one proud dad after sharing a cute pic of himself & baby Heiress amid his fight with Tiny over her future! Check out the sweet father-daughter photo here!

T.I. just posted a sweet pic of himself and baby Heiress, and it’s beyond cute! In the photo, T.I. can be seen smiling ear to ear while he hold his baby daughter in his hands as she waves to the camera. Seriously, this kid is the most photogenic! Along with the adorable photo, T.I. provided the caption: “Heyyy 👋🏽👋🏽👋🏽” It’s so clear how much he cares for Heiress. Check out the full pic of the rapper and his daughter below!

This pic comes on the heels of a big fight Tiny and T.I. had over Heiress’ future. While Tiny wants her to be on TV already, T.I. thinks she’s way too young to get involved in show business. “He’s not ready for his baby to be in the spotlight so he’s put his foot down hard on this one,” a source close to T.I. told us. But just because T.I. feels strongly about this doesn’t mean Tiny is relenting. “Tiny doesn’t back down easily when she wants something so she’s pushing back. They’re very much at odds over this. For now, Tip is winning but Tiny usually gets her way in the end.”

For Tiny, it seems only natural for Heiress to explore her already natural talent. Tiny sees “how much Heiress loves the spotlight so she feels there’s no harm in nurturing that.” Time will tell whether T.I. will give in to Tiny’s wishes of if Tiny will get what she wants.

Aren’t these two just the cutest?! We’ll keep you posted on Tiny and T.I.’s fight over Heiress’ career in acting! In the meantime, check out Tiny and T.I.’s cutest pics in our gallery aboce.