‘Roseanne’: ABC Reportedly In Talks To Reboot Series Centered Around Sara Gilbert

‘Roseanne’ may not be gone after all, as ABC is reportedly in talks to reboot the series. This time around, however, the show will focus on Sara Gilbert’s Darlene — not Roseanne.

Roseanne fans, rejoice! ABC is reportedly in talks to bring the series back from the dead with a second reboot, but this time around, the show will focus on Darlene, who’s payed by Sara Gilbert. TMZ claims the network is exploring the possibility of re-branding the show without Roseanne Barr. And get this — the site also claims that Sara has already started calling her costars to see how interested they’d be in returning for this second reboot. John Goodman, who has allegedly been called already is “very interested,” sources told the news site. No word yet on whether or not Laurie Metcalf has been called or if she’s interested, but our fingers are crossed!

Tom Werner, who produced Roseanne through his company Carsey-Werner, is also said to be involved in the reboot discussions. He’s allegedly very interested in focusing the show on Sara. Furthermore, ABC is trying to salvage the jobs of those who lost them when the show was abruptly canceled, following Roseanne’s racist tweet earlier this week. Obviously, hundreds of people worked on this show, so not only was the cast left without future income from the series, but so were the writers and crew members.

As we previously told you, ABC swiftly canceled Roseanne on May 29 after the star tweeted that President Obama’s former adviser Valerie Jarrett looked like the product of the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.” Hours after the news broke, Roseanne returned to Twitter and told her followers, “Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan‘s podcast friday. guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please. ty”