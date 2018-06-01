Riff Raff: Rapper Reportedly Accused Of Rape On Facebook: Read Woman’s Shocking Post

Riff Raff has been accused of allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman after a concert in 2013. Read her intense account of how the rapper allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The rapper Riff Raff was accused of rape by a woman named Eliza Stafford and since she has come forward with her allegations on Facebook, the Australian and New Zealand leg of the rapper’s tour has been cancelled. “In 2013 I was raped by a man whose stage name is ‘Riff Raff,’” Stafford wrote in a Facebook post on May 31. “I went to his show because my boyfriend at the time was a huge fan. My boyfriend was with me at the concert. I was asked mid-show to come backstage, and as a 19-year-old I was flattered and complied.” While she was backstage, Stafford claims that she was “offered a shot from a (branded) vodka bottle that was sitting on the table” that allegedly turned out to be codeine syrup. After she took the shot, Stafford alleges that Riff Raff and a supporting act of the show started laughing.

From that point on, Stafford claims she doesn’t remember anything. However, another girl who was backstage with her told her friends that Stafford “had been coerced to get in to a car with Riff Raff and his support act.” “I woke up as Riff raff was pulling out of me and getting in to the shower,” Stafford wrote. “I crawled — truly, on all fours — out of the hotel room and managed to get outside where I booked a taxi who wouldn’t take me because I was ‘too drunk’. I begged him to take me home, got back to my boyfriend’s house, and he was angry at me for ‘blowing him off’. I was punished for 6 months within that relationship for what ‘I did’. I was raped and blamed myself for 5 years.”

Stafford added that the reason she’s coming forward with her allegations now is that Riff Raff was scheduled to perform right by where she worked. “I got a notification today because I work at in Richmond, and he is performing at the corner hotel next Friday night,” she wrote. “I will be 50 metres from my rapist all night.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Riff Raff’s rep for a statement.