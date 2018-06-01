Olivia Holt In Skintight Leather Mini Like Selena Gomez — Who Wore It Better? Side By Side Pics

Olivia and Selena have both rocked black leather mini dresses and with those blonde bobs, they look like twins! We’re comparing their looks below!

Selena Gomez looked hot in a black leather dress at the 2017 American Music Awards in November. It was designed by Coach‘s Creative Director Stuart Vevers and took two weeks to create, her stylist Kate Young told Billboard. She wore black heels, carried a black clutch and wore silver Roberto Coin jewelry. She also debuted her bleached blonde hair on this red carpet, and the contrast between the black leather and her lightened locks was amazing! A ton of stars — like Kim Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin — have been wearing black leather lately. See more pics of stars in leather dresses here!

Olivia rocked a white tee under her Versus Versace dress and carried a black Versace clutch at a screening for Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger televeision series in Hollywood on May 31. Olivia is the star of the show! Her cool boots, which featured a lightning bolt heel, are the G HEEL Ankle Boot with Metallic Sculpted Heel by Giuseppe Zanotti. Her cute hair was styled in undone waves by Marissa Marino and her makeup was done by Amy Oresman, using Neutrogena products!

Both girls looked so cool in these edgy minis. The leather gives them a hard, rock ‘n roll vibe, but the looks are still feminine and flirty. Plus, both looks show off their mile-long legs! They both prove that you can wear leather all year long!