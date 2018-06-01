National Donut Day: How To Get A Free Treat At Dunkin Donuts & More Epic Deals

Happy National Donut Day! Some of the biggest chains are offering epic deals and freebies to celebrate on June 1. Here’s where you can score a free or discounted treat!

Yep, this is really happening! June 1, 2018 is National Donut Day, and we’re hooking you up with places to check out for the best deals. Of course, Dunkin Donuts is celebrating. All you have to do is purchase a beverage, and you’ll get a free donut. At Krispy Kreme, you can just walk in and get a free donut in the U.S. and Canada. Um…count us in! LaMar’s Donuts has a similar deal, but you’ll need to print out a golden ticket from their website first to claim your freebie.

At Walmart, you can get one free glazed donut at participating locations — they’re anticipating giving away over 1 million throughout the day. WHOA! Even chains that don’t normally sell donuts are getting in on the deal! Burger King is selling a limited version of its Whopper sandwich that looks like a donut on June 1 at select locations, and if you purchase one, you get a free mini slider with it! Meanwhile, at Papa John’s you can get free donut holes if you purchase two pizzas online with the promo code DONUT.

Entenmann’s Bakery also has a pretty sweet deal — you can enter a contest to win free Entenmann’s for a year! Duck Donuts customers can each get one free classic donut, while those who stop in at Fractured Prune Doughnuts can get their O.C. Sand Doughnut for free. Edible Arrangements is offering a free, cored Granny Smith apple covered in chocolate and other toppings, as well. So many options!