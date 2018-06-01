Kim K Struggled With Kanye West’s Lyrics About Their Daughters Not Dressing Sexy Like Her

Kanye West released his album ‘Ye’ on June 1st, and he surprisingly had a lot to say about fatherhood. However, what he said about his daughters on ‘Violent Crimes’ rubbed his wife the wrong way. Get all the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Despite all the drama he’s caused in recent weeks, Kanye West’s new album Ye is pretty brilliant. With just seven songs, Kanye touched on a lot of topics including what it’s like to raise daughters with his wife Kim Kardashian, the sexiest woman in Hollywood. On the track, “Violent Crimes,” Yeezy expressed his fear of his daughters Chicago and North growing up too fast. “I pray that you don’t get it all at once/Curves under your dress/I know it’s pervs all on the net,” Kanye rapped. And while we’re sure this is any father’s fear, Kim initially wasn’t too fond of the verse. “Kim is super proud of Kanye’s new album, but it also kind of made her sad,” a source close to Kimye tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She struggled with some of his more sensitive lyrics about their family. Kanye was a bit too honest on certain songs, which bothered her not only as his wife, but as the mother to his kids too. They discussed all of his lyrics in advance, and she heard rough cuts of everything before it was released,” our insider continued. “She took issue with a line about their daughters and how Kanye hopes they don’t dress like Kim. There was a little argument between them, Kim was upset about the lyrics but she knows better than to try to get Kanye to change his lyrics on a song,” the source added. We all know how strong willed Ye is!

“She was also not happy about him discussing their private arguments or his mental health issues. But, after some discussion, Kim understood Kanye was not trying to violate her trust, but expressing his emotions. Kanye expressed his deep respect for Kim and their family, so she was okay with all the songs,” the insider said.