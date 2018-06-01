Katy Perry just tried to slide into Orlando Bloom’s DMs and wound up falling on her face. Turns out, Katy posted a racy comment on his Instagram pic instead! See the funny gaffe here!

Oops! Katy Perry was feeling frisky when she saw a hot pic of her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, and decided to let him know all about it. Too bad that she posted a public comment on his Instagram pic instead of sending him a saucy DM! Katy learned the hard way that you always, always need to double check where you’re posting a message, because something like this will happen!

We’ve all been there. Right? No, just us? Anyway, Orlando posted a promo poster from his new play, Killer Joe, in which he’s currently performing in London. We don’t blame Katy for hitting on her man, because dude looks hot. Katy commented, “I need a season pass for that ass,” then followed it up with, “oops I meant to send that to you privately”. This is an iconic fail, to be honest.

No you didn’t, @katyperry. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on May 31, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT

Conspiracy theory time: did Katy really mean to send her raunchy comment as a private message, or was she just covering herself. Our friends at @commentsbycelebs are pretty sure she’s faking it, captioning their post, “No you didn’t, @katyperry”.

Intrigue! Either way, this situation is pretty cute, even if we’re getting a little TMI about Katy and Orlando’s sex life. While we know that they’re dating again, they don’t share much more info about their private lives. It has to be hard not seeing each other often, seeing as Orlando’s in London for the play, and Katy’s in Los Angeles for American Idol. It’s nice that they’re so crazy about each other!