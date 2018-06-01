‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Getting Sexy Texts From His Ex — Does Pregnant Chloe Green Know?

Melissa Meeks is not ready to let go of her ex-husband Jeremy. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Melissa has been sending him racy photos in an attempt to get him in trouble with his girlfriend Chloe Green.

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green may be expecting their first child together, but that hasn’t stopped his ex-wife Melissa Meeks from trying to lure him back. “Melissa has been doing everything she can to tease and tempt him. He blocked her on Instagram, but he won’t block her text messages because of their son. So, anytime she feels like it, she texts him. She’s still in love with him, and she’s been sending him really sex pictures of herself, lingerie shots that show off her huge new boobs,” a source close to Jeremy tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes! This won’t end well.

“She knows exactly what turns Jeremy on, and she’s doing her best to tempt him and get him in trouble. Jeremy deletes the pics right away, and so far, he hasn’t gotten caught, but he’s seriously playing with fire. If Chloe does find out, she may very well dump him this time,” our insider added. Despite Melissa’s efforts, it appears Chloe and Jeremy are doing better than ever!

With only a few weeks left until her due date, Chloe and Jeremy have been spending their days traveling the world. On May 24, the Topshop heiress and her hot felon were spotted on her father’s yacht in Monaco. And as if that wasn’t eventful enough, they were joined by Kris Jenner and Lewis Hamilton. What a party! The lovebirds were spotted showing off major PDA, but we couldn’t take our eyes off Chloe’s adorable baby bump. Nevertheless, it’s clear Jeremy isn’t going anywhere!