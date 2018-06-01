An Upper East Side Plastic Surgeon Tells You 2 Ways To Get Rid Of Cellulite Before Summer Heats Up

Unfortunately, almost all women deal with cellulite and that can seriously affect our confidence. There are some ways to get rid of it for good — read expert advice below.

Just about every woman on earth has cellulite. Unless you’re Bella Hadid or Kourtney Kardashian, you may be looking for a solution before you hit the beach this summer. Most topical creams don’t work — caffeine, a popular ingredient, can plump and smooth the skin temporarily, but the results won’t last. If you are really concerned about your cellulite, you may need to head to a doctor’s office.

Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Lorenc, MD, FACS, who has a practice on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY: “Cellulite is one of the more difficult maladies to attack. It’s a concern in most women because close to 90% will experience some sort of cellulite as they get older. Here in the office we offer two procedures that can help with the appearance of cellulite. The less invasive route would be a procedure called ThermiSmooth, which uses radiofrequency to stimulate collagen over the course of several treatments. The more aggressive approach would be a laser treatment called CelluSmooth, this also targets skin irregularities and laxity, and will lead to an overall smoothness of the skin.”

If you have cellulite, don’t feel guilty about “what you have done” to get it. The Dr. says, “The cause of cellulite is nothing specific but rather a combination of hormones, age, and genetics and other than always staying hydrated, not much can be done to prevent it.” I say, embrace the body you have — every body is a bikini body!