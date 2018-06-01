Girl power! Two of the biggest female popstars of all time, Gwen Stefani and Pink, teamed up or an epic surprise performance of No Doubt’s ‘Just A Girl’ on May 31. Watch here!

Gwen Stefani and Pink just fulfilled every early 2000s pop music lover’s dream! During Pink’s concert at the Staples Center on May 31, Gwen made a surprise appearance to pump up the crowd! The ladies performed a powerful rendition of No Doubt’s “Just A Girl” together, and it was completely epic. Has anything ever screamed “Girl POWER” more than this!? Gwen looked like she hadn’t aged a day since the song came out in 1995, tapping into her grunge style by rocking tight, ripped jeans, a mesh bodysuit, and white tanktop adorned with a sequined red heart.

Pink took to Instagram to share a photo from the performance, and she couldn’t stop raving over her duet partner. “Y’all don’t even understand how much love I have for this chick, this rocker, this mama, this entrepreneur, this total OG badass that is Gwen Stefani,” she wrote. “There really aren’t any comparisons as far as I’m concerned. Tonight was fun. Thanks friend.” OK, we are totally here for this love fest! Meanwhile, Gwen stuck around to check out the rest of her friend’s show, too, and posted some videos on her Instagram story.

This actually isn’t the first time Gwen has joined Pink onstage — in April, they teamed up for a duet of “Funhouse” and “Just a Girl” at TD Garden in Boston, too! They also collaborated at the 2013 iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2013, among other times.

Pink’s Beautiful Trauma tour continues at The Forum in California on June 1, and then will make its way Down Under for dates in Australia in New Zealand throughout July, August and even into September! After a break throughout the rest of fall and winter, the tour will pick up again in March 2019 back in the States. DAMN!