Taco Bell’s Free Taco Deal During NBA Finals: How You Get One, When You Can Redeem It & More

If you’re not into basketball, this might change your mind…at least for a few games! Taco Bell is offering up free tacos during the NBA Finals, but only during certain circumstances. Here’s the scoop!

Want to score free Taco Bell during the 2018 NBA Finals!? Well, you better start hoping for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors to win on the road this series! Here’s the deal: Any time the away team wins during the NBA Finals, Taco Bell will give customers a free Doritos Locos Tacos. The deal is good for Games 1, 2 and 3 on Wednesday, June 13 and for Games 4, 5 and 6 on Wednesday, June 20, and you have to stop by the store from 2:00-6:00 p.m. in order to claim your treat.

Unfortunately, the Cavaliers lost at Golden State during Game 1 on May 31, so there will be no taco deal for that one. They’ll have another chance to get the fans some free food during Game 2 on June 3, though. Warriors are the home team again for that match up, and although most people aren’t expecting the Cavs to pull out a victory, us taco lovers will be holding out hope! Then, the series will move to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 on June 6 and June 8, so we’ll need a Golden State win to get tacos on those. Got it?!

This promotion is called “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco,” referencing the away team “stealing” the game away from the home team. This is the third year the chain has run the deal, so even if your fave team isn’t competing for the championship, at least you’ll have something to root for during the series!