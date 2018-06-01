Don. Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Still Going Strong: Spotted On Date Before Heading To Trump Hotel

Is this love?! Don Jr. was photographed entering The Grill NYC on May 30, minutes after his rumored lady and Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle arrived. Check out the pics from their lowkey date night here!

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are officially an item! Weeks after Page Six reported the two “are having a great time,” together, the lovebirds made their relationship public by enjoying a dinner date at Manhattan’s The Grill on Wednesday. Although they were not photographed together, paparazzi and a few lucky restaurant goers were able to take a few snaps of the pair heading into the restaurant at different times. SEE PHOTOS FROM THEIR DATE HERE!

Following their date, we also learned Don Jr. and Kimberly jetted off to Washington, D.C. and were seen together at the Trump International Hotel on May 31. A guest of the hotel even took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with POTUS’ son captioned, “Donald Trump Jr. is 2 tables away with Kimberly Guilfoyle. Lol.” It’s safe to say, things are going pretty well for them! Don and Kimberly’s romance comes just a few months after Don Jr.’s wife Vanessa filed for divorce. And although Vanessa was the one who decided to call it quits, she’s reportedly not too happy that Don Jr. has moved on!

Donald Trump Jr is 2 tables away with Kimberly Guilfoyle. Lol — Liam Ward (@TheLakeBeast) May 31, 2018

For the clout pic.twitter.com/q8zHjpBz5U — Liam Ward (@TheLakeBeast) May 31, 2018

“Vanessa isn’t exactly thrilled over the relationship,” a source explained to In Touch. Yikes! While we can certainly understand Vanessa’s frustration, it’s also important to note that Vanessa is sort of a family friend. “Kimberly and Don have known each other for a number of years, at least a decade, and Vanessa knows her too,” the insider continued. So, you can see why the whole thing is rubbing Vanessa the wrong way. Together, Vanessa and Don have five children– Donald III, Kai, Chloe, and Tristan. Nevertheless, we wish them the best!