Has someone informed Sofia Richie that Scott Disick was cuddling a woman who’s not her?! See the shocking pic here of Scott getting close to a mystery girl in Wyoming!

Oh, Scott. Sofia Richie‘s man, Scott Disick, was spotted getting handsy with a mystery woman while at sort-of brother-in-law Kanye West‘s album release party in Wyoming. What’s going on here?! In a pic obtained by TMZ at the May 31 event, Scott has his arms wrapped a woman who is NOT Sofia, and is holding her close. They look very chummy, if you know what we mean. The woman in question has dirty blonde hair and green eyes — which we all know Sofia doesn’t. SEE THE PIC OF SCOTT AND HIS MYSTERY WOMAN IN WYOMING HERE.

Scott, according to sources at the listening party who spoke to the outlet, was apparently acting very flirty with this woman during “at least two” of Kanye’s songs. And, interestingly, he was reportedly overheard telling her that he was single! Meanwhile, Sofia was posting videos on her Instagram story from Malibu, California. WTF is happening here? Is Scott stepping out on Sofia, or did they break up? If it’s the former, then we’re super disappointed. If it’s the latter, ditto, but also — that split is absurdly sudden!

Sofia was just on vacation with Scott and his three kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — on May 26. The fivesome traveled to St. Barts to celebrate Scott’s 25th birthday and were frequently spotted frolicking on the beach together. Sofia and Penelope looked like they were bonding, with photos showing them laughing, holding hands, and playing in the water. So sweet! Plus, Sofia wrote Scott the most adorable birthday tribute on Instagram: “Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you”. So, if Scott and Sofia really are dunzo, it had to have happened less than a week ago! Hopefully, they didn’t break up while they were on vacation. Talk about awkward.

Here’s to finding out who this mystery woman is soon!