Have Rihanna & Billionaire Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Split? New Report Claims She Dumped Him

Rihanna may be back on the market! The singer reportedly kicked her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel to the curb! And, here’s why she apparently ‘broke his heart’!

Rihanna, 30, and Hassan Jameel are no more, according to MediaTakeOut, which claims she ended things! “Rihanna and him were together for a while it was a good relationship, but now it’s over,” a pal close to RiRi tells the site. Why? — “Rihanna just got tired of him. She gets tired of men sometimes,” the insider says. And, the Saudi billionaire businessman reportedly isn’t doing too well after the split. “Of course Rihanna broke his heart. That’s what she does — break men’s hearts.”

RiRi and Hassan, who’ve never even confirmed their romance, have yet to address the breakup rumors. In fact, the usually pair hasn’t been photographed in the same shot, ever, since we first learned of their romance back in June 2017. Paps were only able to catch them in separate photos back in January 2018 when RiRi and Hassan met up at a Grammys after party. The two were photographed separately outside of 1 OAK in New York City, where they were reportedly coupled up inside the celeb hot spot.

The “Wild Thoughts” singer and Hassan were first romantically linked in June 2017, when they were photographed in each other’s arms amidst a make-out session at a private villa in Spain. While they’ve always tried to keep their romance under wraps, they were spotted dining at the same London restaurant in September 2017, and then they traveled to Boston in October of that year.

Hassan, who’s been romantically linked to Naomi Campbell, 48, is the deputy president and vice chairman of his family business Abdul Latif Jameel, which exclusively owns Toyota distribution rights in Saudi Arabia. The billionaire businessman also owns a pro soccer league, the Jameel League, which consists of 14 teams. So, if he’s heartbroken, at least he’s still rich!