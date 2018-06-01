Chris Brown Hoping Rihanna Split Rumors Are True — ‘He Still Loves Her’

Chris Brown really wants Rihanna back amid rumors she split with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel! A source close to Chris told HL EXCLUSIVELY how he’s ‘never stopped’ caring for her!

Chris Brown, 29, is loving the idea that Rihanna, 30, may have broken up with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel. A source close to Breezy EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how he’s reacting to news of their rumored split! “Chris is hoping the Rihanna split rumors are true,” our source said. “He still loves her and has never stopped. Chris feels a split with Hassan was inevitable. Chris thinks Hassan was from a different world, not the right guy for Rih, and could never understand her the way Chris does. Chris knows in his heart that he and Rihanna belong together. It’s fate.”

When it comes down to it, Chris feels like a changed man since they were last together. “Chris feels he has grown, matured and changed a lot since they were together and if she really is single again, he would love a chance to prove to her that he is a new man,” our source went on to say. “Chris and Rihanna were each other’s first real love, and he will never give up hope that they could be happy together again.”

According to a new report, Rihanna apparently called things off with Hassan. “Rihanna and him were together for a while it was a good relationship, but now it’s over,” a friend of RiRi’s told MediaTakeOut. “Rihanna just got tired of him. She gets tired of men sometimes. Of course Rihanna broke his heart. That’s what she does — break men’s hearts.” Time will tell whether these rumors prove to be true or if RiRi and Hassan are still going strong.