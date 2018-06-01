’13 Reasons Why’ Creator Spills On Potential Season 3 & How The Show Will Look Without Hannah

Dying to know what might happen in a possible 3rd season of ’13 Reasons Why’ without Katherine Langord!? Here’s what the show’s creator Brian Yorkey had to say on the subject!

Details surrounding what might transpire in a potential Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why are hard to come by. All we know thus far is that one of the show’s haunting leads — Hannah, played by Katherine Langford, 22 — will not be a part of it at all. When questioned on the topic at a Netflix FYC panel on Friday, June 1, the show’s creator Brian Yorkey shared some hopes for the show, if it continues. “Well, gosh, I think the themes are sort of inherent in the action of Season 2,” he offered, via Deadline. “It’s a question of, is there more story to tell, do we want to see these kids not only continue to recover, but, how do they bring forward into their lives the thing they’ve learned about what they’ve been through?”

“Whether 13 Reasons Why goes forward on Netflix, or just in the minds of fans, what happened to Hannah will always be the first clause of the story,” he added. “The rest of the story is about young people, as so many young people, maybe all young people today [learn] how to heal from the things that have hurt them…to make the world that they want it to be, not just the world they are inheriting…and above all, how to take care of each other.”

Katherine, who announced her departure from the show on May 25, also weighed in on how the show has effected her during the panel. “I think 13 Reasons Why will always be an important part of my life,” she said. “It was the first job I ever had.” It sounds like the jury is still out on if there’s a plan for Season 3, but there’s clearly a loyal fandom that would tune in.