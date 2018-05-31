Wendy Williams Slams Kim Kardashian After White House Visit: ‘She’s Unsatisfied With Her Marriage’

Wendy Williams thinks Kim Kardashian met with President Trump because she’s unhappy at home with Kanye West! And, that’s not all… even her studio audience was stunned at THIS diss…

The target of today’s “Hot Topics” roast on The Wendy Williams Show was none other than Kim Kardashian, 37! Wendy Williams, 53, slammed the reality star, turned criminal justice reform advocate for visiting the white house on May 30. Wendy said Kim’s meeting with President Donald Trump, 71, was because she’s “bored” and “unsatisfied” in her marriage with Kanye West, 40. “I think that Kim is bored with her money and unsatisfied with her marriage,” Wendy said to her stunned studio audience on May 31. After everyone in the room collectively gasped in disbelief over Wendy’s diss, she said, “You come here to hear it straight, right?” She’s right — We should by now that Wendy has no filter.

The outspoken talk show host kept her audience in a state of shock when she suggested Kim shift her focus to another cause she’s all too familiar with, apparently. “Kim why don’t you do something closer to home, like mental health,” Wendy said, seeming to imply that Kim would know more about that topic because of Kanye’s past breakdown. However, when the audience reacted, Wendy said she wasn’t laughing. She finished with praise for Kim, despite her critiques. “But I applaud anything she’s doing in terms of making things better for somebody else… Good for you, Kim!”

Kim traveled to Washington D.C. from LA to meet with Trump and other officials, including senior adviser Jared Kushner, 37, to discuss prison reform. She looked business ready upon arrival in a black suit with bright yellow stilettos. Kim was photographed entering the white house grounds with a small entourage, as she arrived and departed in a black SUV.

The entrepreneur has been advocating for a pardon for a drug offender named Alice Marie Johnson, who has served more than 20 years in prison for a first-time offense. On the same day of her meeting with Trump, Kim tweeted, “Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you,” adding the prayer hands emoji.