Tiny Reveals Adorable Daughter Heiress, 2, Is Super ‘Territorial’ Of Her: She Likes Being ‘All Over Me’

Tiny Harris & her daughter Heiress take THE cutest pics together, but their relationship is just as sweet IRL! In fact, Heiress is not only Tiny’s twin, she also wants to be around her 24/7! See their precious new pic here.

Our hearts are bursting! Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and her and T.I.‘s, 37, 2-year-old daughter Heiress, have the cutest mother-daughter relationship, and their newest pic together has us feeling ALL the feels. Taking to Instagram on May 30, Tiny couldn’t help gushing about her youngest child, confirming baby Heiress truly IS her mini-me in every way! Obviously these two look alike, but we love how Heiress loves following her mom around.

“Where she wanna be!! All over me!! My Sunshine @heiressdharris she really thinks she’s my only child,” the Xscape singer captioned an adorable new pic of herself and Heiress. “#TooLittleToBeSoTerritorial 🙏🏽👑💜.” How precious is that? In the black-and-white photo, Tiny can be seen sitting at a table with her little girl cuddled up on her lap. Heiress is closing her eyes as her head rests on her mom’s chest. The best part? The youngster looks SO happy and content.

Tiny shared two other pics too, both of Heiress smiling and having a good time at the table. This mother-daughter pair are most definitely two peas in a pod! “She’s such a little beauty 😍,” one fan commented on the cute image. Another wrote, “So happy you have your precious girl!” Tiny has seven children total, but it’s clear she and Heiress share an extra special bond. Earlier this month, both Tiny and Heiress graced the cover of Rolling Out magazine, and the star expanded on what makes their relationship so tight.

“This time around has been a more fun experience because I’m able to enjoy being older and enjoying motherhood from an older perspective,” Tiny explained of her and Heiress’ bond. “She came at a time that was perfect. She is the best gift ever.” When asked if Heiress’ personality is already taking shape, Tiny dished that it is — and that she’s just like her! “Yes! She’s so sweet,” the proud mama said. “Everyone that’s around her always comments about how she’s such a sweet baby. Of course, she gets all of that from me.”