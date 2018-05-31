Sterling K. Brown Reflects On The ‘Joy Of Acting’: I Am The ‘Chief Advocate For This Person’s Story’

Sterling K. Brown, in one way or another, has inspired us all through his portrayal of the beloved Randall Pearson in ‘This Is Us.’ The Emmy winner talks to HL about transforming into his character, ahead of this year’s awards season.

“Choosing our people is the closest we come to controlling our destiny. Because while everything else may change, if you choose right, your people will stay the same.” This is just one of the many lessons Randall Pearson has taught us as we’ve gotten to know him, and fall in love with him, throughout the two seasons of This Is Us. Sterling K. Brown‘s moving performance as Randall is one of the many things that keep the huge, addicted audience coming back week after week. Sterling has played a number of profound characters, from Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson to Joseph Spell in Marshall, but his Randall has captivated people across the country, and it’s because of his undeniable talent.

“You are basically the chief advocate for this person’s story,” Sterling explained to HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview at a Cinema Society screening for his new film Hotel Artemis. “No one is going to be able to speak up for them better than you can, so it’s your job to slip in as fully as you possibly can into each individual role.” Last year, Sterling won the Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for This Is Us, breaking the 20 year spell since a black actor claimed the prize. We expect he will surely be in the running again.

Praising This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, he added, “Hopefully you’ve got a good script to work with that sets the train tracks to where this whole thing is going. It’s the joy of acting — being able to do all the different roles. I look forward to taking them on.” In the last season of This Is Us, audience members were shaken as they were given a sneak peek at the future in the final two episodes. There, they were introduced to an aged Randall and his grown daughter, Tess, and teased with more drama and suspense, as Fogelman does best. While we’re anxiously awaiting a premiere date for Season 3, Fogelman did reveal at the This Is Us For-Your-Consideration event that it will be “our biggest and most ambitious yet.”

Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12, and the 70th Emmy Awards will take place on September 17, 2018 on NBC. Check back on HollywoodLife.com for more of our Emmy Contenders exclusive interviews.