Roseanne Raves Over ‘Greatest Actors’ John Goodman & Laurie Metcalf After Dissing Co-Stars

In this midst of dissing her other ‘Roseanne’ co-stars after the show’s cancellation, Roseanne Barr tweeted that she was ‘sick’ that John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf had been ‘thrown’ out with her by ABC.

Roseanne Barr, 65, has nothing but nice things to say about two of her Roseanne co-stars, John Goodman, 65, and Laurie Metcalf, 62. In the wake of their hit show’s cancellation due to Roseanne’s racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, 61, the disgraced star tweeted: “I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me-Laurie and John. I’m so sick over this-they will never have better character actors on their network.” John and Laurie, who played Roseanne’s husband and sister on the show, have known the actress for over 30 years.

John recently broke his silence about the Roseanne backlash and didn’t slam her, unlike their other co-stars. “It’s not that I disrespect you guys,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I would rather say nothing than to cause more trouble.” He also claimed that he didn’t know anything about Roseanne’s shocking tweets. Laurie has yet to speak out.

I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me-Laurie and John. I'm so sick over this-they will never have better character actors on their network. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

The actress didn’t have such nice things to say to her TV kids Sara Gilbert, 43, and Michael Fishman, 36. In response to Michael’s statement regarding her comments, Roseanne replied, “I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. Me. You throw me under the bus. Nice!” She responded to Sara’s tweet, saying that her TV daughter’s comments were “unreal.”

Roseanne was cancelled after the star compared Valerie to an “ape” in a racist tweet. Roseanne apologized, but has continued to make up wild excuses for her behavior. She blamed the sedative Ambien for her racist tweeted and claimed that former First Lady Michelle Obama, 54, was the real reason for Roseanne’s cancellation. She retweeted a tweet alleging that Michelle had called ABC President Channing Dungey, 49, and said Roseanne’s apology was “inadequate.” Despite everything, Roseanne maintain that she’s not racist. She tweeted, “I’m not a racist, just an idiot who made a bad joke.”