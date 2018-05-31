Roseanne Surfaces For The 1st Time Since Show Cancellation & Says ‘I Love All People’ In New Vid

Roseanne Barr is not hiding! The disgraced comedian was spotted out and about in Utah on May 31, days after her racist remarks about former presidential advisor Valerie Jarrett. Check out the photos here!

Here she is! It’s been quite a week for Roseanne Barr following her racist Twitter rant in which she compared former presidential advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape. And although her hit ABC show Roseanne has been cancelled as a result, Roseanne seemed to be in okay spirits while out and about in Utah on Thursday. Paparazzi caught up with the disgraced TV star, and she had a lot to say about her actions. When asked if she regrets her twitter posts, Roseanne simply said: “I believe in one law for all people, I love all people have a nice day.” In the video and photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Roseanne can be seen wearing grey jeans while trying to disguise herself in a baseball cap. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO AND PICS HERE!

Roseanne’s outing comes just a few hours after she publicly admitted that she regrets dissing her co-stars Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman. As we previously told you, Roseanne slammed Sara and Michael for “throwing her under the bus,” after they denounced her actions. “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Sara tweeted. Michael was equally upset as his statement read, “I condemn these statements vehemently. They are reprehensible and intolerable, contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society.”

So, after shading them for calling her out, Roseanne came back with, “To Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena. I understand, tho. It’s ok.”