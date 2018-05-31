Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra: Why No One Is Expecting Him To Settle Down With Her

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may look cute on the red carpet together but is it a serious relationship or just a fling?

The internet is buzzing with news that Priyanka Chopra, 35, and Nick Jonas, 25, are dating. But if the actress is hoping for a serious relationship with the pop star, she’d better think again. A friend of Nick has spoken EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about this budding new romance. The person claims that the singer is in “player mode” and settling down is not his priority. The pal said, “Nick is captivated by Priyanka, he loves older women and she’s so international and sophisticated. She really turns him on. He says he’s never met another woman like her. He’s very caught up.”

But, the person added, “No one is expecting him to settle down with her. Nick’s very sweet and charming and he knows how to treat a woman but he’s still in player mode. It’s a dangerous combination because he really is a great guy. It’s hard not to fall in love with him. Hopefully Priyanka won’t fall too hard.” Everything Nick’s pal says about Priyanka is true. The Indian actress is a successful woman with an impressive resume – former Miss World, Bollywood star, a top model who has made her name in Hollywood. But that doesn’t mean she is desperate to settle down with just anyone. Don’t take our word for it.

The actress revealed what would make her settle down in a December 2017 interview in her native India. Priyanka shared some words of advice that her mother gave her about meeting Mr. Right, according to NDTV. “She said to me that, ‘You will only settle down when you have a man who appreciates all the work you’ve put into your career,'” Priyanka said. “So when she said that to me I just didn’t feel any pressure. Of course I want to get married. I want to have a cricket team of children… I’m a Cancerian. I love homes. I want that whole thing.” She added, “When the time is right, of course I’ll do it.” Sounds like this could be good news for Nick!