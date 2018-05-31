Cardi B & Offset Still Having Wild Sex Just Weeks Ahead Of Her Due Date: It’s ‘As Hot As Ever’

Just because Cardi B & Offset are prepping for parenthood, doesn’t mean they’ve stopped getting it on in the bedroom! In fact, HL learned exclusively, the couple’s sex life is wildly hot & heavy, and Offset’s SO ‘into it!’

Ow ow! Cardi B, 25, and her fiancé Offset, 26, have not let pregnancy slow down their sex life! Although Cardi is due this summer, and she’s likely to give birth in about a month, her and Offset are busier than ever under the sheets — and they’re loving every minute of it! Their baby girl hasn’t even arrived yet, and already she seems to be bringing her parents closer together — aw!

“Cardi is getting really close to her due date, just a few more weeks and she’s going to pop,” a friend of Cardi’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But that hasn’t slowed down her sex life with Offset. They’re still having sex all the time — things with them are as hot as ever.” On top of that, at around 8 months pregnant, Cardi is feeling uber sexy and confident — and a lot of that has to do with her man!

“It’s totally safe for the baby and they’re both enjoying it, so why not,” our insider dished. “Cardi loves that her man still wants her morning, noon, and night, she feels like she hit the baby daddy jackpot. She’s actually surprised he’s still so into it — she has friends who complain that their men don’t touch them while they’re pregnant, but Offset is just as hot for her as ever.”