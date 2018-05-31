Melania Trump: Wild New Conspiracy Theory Suggests She Didn’t Even Write 1st Post-Surgery Tweet

Seriously, where is Melania Trump? The first lady hasn’t been seen in three weeks and a wild new conspiracy theory claims husband Donald wrote her recent tweet saying she’s fine.

Melania Trump‘s three week absence from the public eye has created all sorts of conspiracy theories about what has happened to our first lady. She allegedly took to Twitter to claim that she’s been working hard behind the scenes at the White House, but a new theory has been floated by the Huffington Post and others is that hubby Donald Trump, 71, may have been the one who tweeted for her. On May 30 she wrote “I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing. Rest assured, I’m here at the @ WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”

The language she used includes the phrase “working overtime” which the president constantly uses in his own tweets. The site also pointed out how Trump also loves to use “working hard,” “rest assured” and his love of exclamation points. Her emotionless tweet caught the attention of fellow Twitter users who pulled up numerous past tweets of her husband where he uses “working overtime” on a regular basis. The comments to her message were filled with responses claiming that Trump wrote the tweet for Melania.

“Read this in Orange Man’s voice. He obviously wrote this. ‘Rest assured’ is a classic, frequently used, annoying Trump expression,” one Twitter user wrote, while another pointed out, “Yeah, that doesn’t ‘sound’ like any of her prior tweets (by prior I mean more than 30 days ago).” Yet another claimed, “Donald dictated. No doubt.” Someone else pointed out “No one believes for a moment that you wrote this…it’s your husband’s favorite line…all that was missing was Fake News.” Another wrote, “Now he’s taken over her phone???? She needs to escape.”

Melania underwent a minor kidney operation on May 14, but hasn’t been seen since announcing her “Be Best” anti-cyberbullying initiative on May 10. She even skipped the White House Sports and Fitness Day on May 30 – an event heavily promoted by her predecessor Michelle Obama. Her husband has done everything possible not to follow in the Obamas footsteps, but it would have been a perfect opportunity to put the rumors about her long absence and what’s behind it to rest. Conspiracy theories have been floating around that she’s working with Robert Mueller‘s Russian collusion probe to having plastic surgery gone wrong. Some have even speculated she’s fled to New York and is planning on divorcing Trump. Whatever is going on, it sure is weird to have America’s first lady just vanish for such a long period of time.