Meghan Markle’s Dad Slams Reports He Begged Her For Money & She Refused: ‘That’s Plain Bulls**t’

Begging his duchess daughter for cash? Thomas Markle says it’s all fake news! Meghan Markle’s dad set the record straight, saying he and his kid never even talk about money.

Thomas Markle swears up and down that he has never, ever, asked his daughter to give him some dough. Meghan Markle‘s father spoke with TMZ, who asked him about rumors that he hit up his daughter for money on at least two occasions before the royal wedding — and she refused. Not true, he says. Thomas called the reports “just plain bulls**t”; he’s never asked her for money, and he doesn’t need to. But, he’s confident that if he ever did, his sweet daughter would help him in a heartbeat.

Right now, he’s just focused on recovering from his heart surgery, he told reporters. Thomas had to miss his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry on May 19 after having the surgery three days prior. It deeply saddened him not to be able to travel to London to see his daughter become royalty. He told TMZ on Meghan’s wedding day that, “My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy. I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness.” He said that he was both “emotional and joyful” watching her walk down the aisle so many miles away.

Right now, Meghan and her new husband are on the honeymoon of their dreams in Alberta, Canada. The newlyweds are living the high life at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge at the 6000 square foot suite aptly called “The Royal Retreat.” The resort is a favorite stay for members of the royal family, so Harry and Meghan are going to fit in quite well. King George VI and Queen Elizabeth I visited in 1939, and decades later, in 2005, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had their relaxing getaway. Now, it’s Harry and Meghan’s turn.