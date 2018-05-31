Maroon 5 & Cardi B Drop ‘Girls Like You’ Remix & Millie Bobby Brown Makes Cameo In Video

It’s here! Cardi B and Maroon 5 dropped a remix of ‘Girls Like You,’ and the music video is insane. Watch every famous lady you know, like JLo, Millie Bobby Brown, Camila Cabello, and more dance it out!

Are you screaming? We’re screaming. Not only is Maroon 5 and Cardi B‘s remix to “Girls Like You” a total bop, but their music video is already iconic. This is just what we needed to start the summer off right! “Girls Like You” is a slow and sweet jam about all the ladies in the band’s lives that they want to get to know better. However, Cardi makes it very clear that she’s the only girl you’ll ever need. Dressed in a gorgeous yellow suit, Cardi raps “You don’t want a girl like me, I’m too crazy/But every other girl you meet is foogayzee.” With those lyrics we can totally understand why her fiance Offset put a ring on it! Take a look at the incredible visual below!

Their examples of the girls they need are pretty stellar. The music video is simple: get Maroon 5 in a blackbox theatre in the round, fill it with famous, fabulous women. Adam stands on a stage with only a microphone, and the camera rotates around him. Every time, there’s a different woman dancing behind him! Just a few of the famous ladies they nabbed: Camila Cabello, Aly Raisman, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, Millie Bobby Brown, and … Ellen DeGeneres? That’s right! Can we say iconic?!

The new song dropped on the second day of Maroon 5’s Red Pill Blues tour with Julia Michaels. We can only hope that means they have more surprises on the way. By the way, Cardi’s killing it right now. She’s one of the most in-demand artists in the industry, and she’s taking every opportunity she’s presented with. Cardi just released her new single “I Like It”, and her song with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled, “Dinero”, and now she graces us with this?! And did we mention she’s pregnant! What a queen!