Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Side Chick Wishes Him Luck In NBA Finals & Khloe’s ‘Furious’

Tristan Thompson is under pressure at home and on the basketball court. Has a text led to more relationship drama?

With the NBA Finals, a new baby and a cheating scandal, Tristan Thompson has a lot going on at home and at work. The 27-year-old could do with a healthy dose of luck right now. But maybe Lani Blair isn’t the person to offer him her best wishes. A source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that Tristan’s alleged side chick is causing problems in his relationship Khloe Kardashian, 33, nearly two months after it was alleged they were hooking up. The pal claims that the model and bartender sent the NBA star a text message and Khloe was anything but happy about it.

The person, who is a pal of the reality TV star, claimed, “Khloe became furious when she found out that Lani had reached out to Tristan with a simple text message wishing him good luck in the finals. Khloe and Tristan have been working on their trust issues, so he thought it would be best to let her know that Lani had hit him up and that he did not respond.” The source alleged, “Khloe has little trust in Tristan so knowing that Lani continues to text him was a real punch in the gut. Khloe believed Tristan when he promised he would be loyal and faithful after getting caught cheating but now she doesn’t know what to think. She is shocked Lani is still lingering and can’t wait for the season to be over.”

Maybe Khloe isn’t the only one who is sick of the drama. On May 24, Lani slammed a person on Instagram for calling her a “homewrecker” for going “out in public with a NBA player who’s dating a Kardashian.” Lani clapped back at the person who also called her a stripper by pointing out she is a bartender, adding, “If you were busy taking care of yourself you wouldn’t have time to be writing me and reading my comments waiting to pounce.” Ouch!