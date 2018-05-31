John Cena & Nikki Bella Are Back Together & ‘Working On Their Relationship’ After Split

It finally happened! John Cena and Nikki Bella are reportedly back together! Does this mean he’s agreed to have kids with her?! Can we expect them to get married soon!? Here’s the latest!

Nikki Bella, 34, and John Cena‘s , 41, relationship is back on, according to TMZ! This exciting update apparently comes from Nikki herself who tells the outlet that they are “working on their relationship.” We are so thrilled! Because, c’mon, these 2 are so clearly meant for each other! They also revealed that the pair seen each other “a few times” since they called off their engagement a month and a half ago and are “trying to work things out.” It doesn’t sound like their wedding is back on…yet.

Although ending their relationship was painful, it was good for them, according to Us Weekly, who also reports that this relationship is actually getting repaired. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it,” an insider told the mag. “It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.” Awww!

This news is incredibly amazing but not necessarily surprising. As we previously reported, our insiders were convinced that they would get back together after they had some healthy time apart. Notably, one important subject that they appeared to disagree on was parenthood, which was apparently been resolved over this break.

“She believes John now when he says he does want kids with her, she thinks he’s being totally genuine, and doesn’t think anymore that he’s just feeding her a line in order to get her back,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re not officially back together yet, but they’re nearly there, and their friends think they’ll be married within the next year and are well on their way to starting a family together.” We would LOVE for this to be the case!