NBA Finals: How To Watch Online & More Info You Need To Know

Part 4 of the Cavaliers and Warriors NBA Finals matchup begins on May 31, with Golden State having home court advantage for Game 1! Here’s the full schedule and everything to know!

For the fourth straight year, the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in the NBA Finals! And, although it’s been a continuous cycle of the two rivals, this matchup never fails to entertain us, that’s for sure. Game 1 of the best of seven series will kick off tonight, May 31, in the Bay Area, where the Warriors will have home court advantage.

Tip off will be at 9 PM, with LeBron James, 33, entering his eighth consecutive NBA Finals, and his ninth over all. Both teams will be without a crucial player tonight, as Kevin Love, 29, is still on concussion protocol and Andre Iguodala, 34, out with a leg contusion. Who will take Game 1 on the NBA’s biggest stage?

How can I watch?

The NBA Finals series will air on ABC. Head over to WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App for all ABC games.

There are also multiple streaming options if you’re not near a TV.

The Quicken loans Arena, home of the Cavaliers, has tickets available for watch parties, with proceeds going to charity.

What’s the schedule?

Game 1 in Oakland: Thursday, May 31, 9 PM ET, ABC

Game 2 in Oakland: Sunday, June 3, 8 PM ET, ABC

Game 3 in Cleveland: Wednesday, June 6, 9 PM ET, ABC

Game 4 in Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 PM ET, ABC

Game 5 in Oakland (if necessary): Monday, June 11, 9 PM ET, ABC

Game 6 in Cleveland (if necessary): Thursday, June 14, 9 PM ET, ABC

Game 7 in Oakland (if necessary): Sunday, June 17, 8 PM ET, ABC

What are the Vegas odds?

The Warriors are slated to open the series as massive favorites.