‘The Originals’ Kills Off Fan Fave In Fiery Death Scene: Is [Spoiler] Gone For Good?

The May 30 episode of ‘The Originals’ left fans absolutely gutted. A major character made the ultimate sacrifice, resulting in one of the most devastating deaths in show history. But is the character truly gone forever? MAJOR SPOILERS!

Rest in peace, Hayley. The beloved character, who had been on the show from the very beginning, was killed off during the May 30 episode of The Originals. Hayley sacrificed herself for her daughter, Hope. She wanted to protect her from Greta, who wanted Hope dead. The final few moments of the episode featured Hayley and Greta’s bodies on fire after Hayley threw them outside, exposing them to sunlight. Since Hayley was no longer a werewolf, she perished in the flames.

Hayley’s death looked very permanent. After all, one of the ways vampires can die is being exposed to sunlight. But with this being The Originals, anything can happen. Is this the end of Hayley forever? Consulting producer Jeffrey Lieber says no. “I don’t think I’m giving anything away in saying that she is in other episodes this season, so that her death is not nearly her end,” he told TV Guide. “There’s still a lot more of her story and her story with Elijah and her story as the mother of Hope to be told.” Seriously, how’s Elijah going to react when he gets his memory back and realizes Hayley is D-E-A-D? Man, get your tissues ready.

The Originals is currently in the midst of its fifth and final season. The series finale is set to air July 13. Even though the end of The Originals is on the horizon, the Mikaelsons aren’t leaving The CW. A spinoff of The Originals, titled Legacies, has been ordered to series. The show will follow the next generation of supernaturals at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, including Hope Mikaelson and Alaric Saltzman’s twins, Lizzie and Josie Saltzman.