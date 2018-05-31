‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Preview: Angela Swears She’s Done With Her Ex — So What About Romeo?

Angela is a single woman, so does this mean she and Romeo will finally get together? Vanessa wants Angela to give Romeo a chance in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 31 episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’ Watch now!

Vanessa pays new mom Angela a visit in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Growing Up Hip Hop, and they get to talking about Romeo very quickly. Vanessa admits she told Romeo that Angela was single again, and Angela’s a little shocked. “I’m not mad at Vanessa for telling Romeo I’m single, but like, why wouldn’t you let me tell Romeo first?” Angela says. “It’s, you know, kind of my situation.”

Angela stresses to Vanessa that she’s just friends with Romeo. (For now.) When Vanessa asks her if she doesn’t see Romeo as more than a friend, Angela doesn’t answer and just smiles. Vanessa wants to see these two get together already. “I’ve always thought Angela should give Romeo a chance,” Vanessa says. “I think he’s such a good guy, and I think him and Angela have amazing chemistry together. And I’ll just leave it at that.”

Angela and Romeo have always had a very flirtatious friendship, and Romeo hasn’t been shy about how his feelings for Angela. Romeo was shocked when Angela told him that she was expecting her first child in 2017. Angela welcomed a baby boy in Sept. 2017 with fiancé Sutton Tennyson, but they have since parted ways. Maybe this is finally Angela and Romeo’s time!

In the clip, Angela also talks about being single after her breakup. “I’m at a point where I’m like… I want to start fresh. I want a new beginning, a new start,” she says. Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.