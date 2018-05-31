Fergie Trolled Again Over Disastrous National Anthem After Little Girl Slays The Song At NBA Finals

Yikes! Fergie is back to being a trending topic on Twitter after fans pointed out that the little girl singing the National Anthem at Game 1 of the NBA Finals did a much better job than she did! See the tweets here!

Just when you thought the drama behind Fergie’s 2018 NBA All-Star Game National Anthem rendition had died down, Twitter is trolling her yet again after 13-year-old Nayah Damasen killed her performance of the Anthem at Game 1 of the NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 31. “This little girl sounds way better than Fergie,” one fan tweeted after hearing Nayah. Yikes! “Fergie needs to take lessons on singing the anthem from this little girl,” another user tweeted. Well, that was kind of harsh! We’re sure Fergie is not happy to be back in the news. Check out the harsh tweets below and see Fergie’s performance from February!

“Lol Fergie is still trending for how bad her national anthem performance at the all star game was. That’s funny,” another fan said. For those of you who don’t remember, Fergie didn’t get the best reaction when she sang the beloved song on Feb. 18. Although it was clear she put A LOT of heart into her performance, people were not impressed by her personal twist. “What was that?!”one fan tweeted during the All-Star game. Poor Fergie, right? And because she got so much backlash, Fergie was forced to give an explanation. “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the National Anthem, and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” Fergie told TMZ. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best,” Fergie continued.

This little girl sounds way better than Fergie #nbafinals — Caramel Countess (@Luxurious_hunee) June 1, 2018

Fergie needs to take lessons on singing the anthem from this little girl. #NBAFinals — Ben J. Marczewski (@bengela12) June 1, 2018

Nevertheless, we still love Fergie, and we’re extremely impressed by Nayah’s incredible vocals. Interestingly, this isn’t Nayah’s first time singing the anthem, according to Cleveland.com. Nayah previously performed the song at Game 1 of the Finals back in 2015, and she’s now become sort of a good luck charm. “Words can’t describe how I’m feeling right now! I am so deeply honored that @warriors ask me to sing The National Anthem for The Game 1 NBA Finals at @oraclearena. Thank you #NBA and #Warriors for this amazing opportunity!!! I am so blessed!!!!” Nayah captioned an Instagram post. Go, girl!