Drake Reportedly Has Proof Pusha T Cheated On His Fiancée & He’s Ready To Exposte It

Uh-oh! Drake is cooking up a nasty response to Pusha T’s latest diss “Story of Adidon.” New reports claim the rapper has solid evidence that Pusha stepped out on his fiancée Virginia Williams and he’s going to put it in a new diss track. Get all the details here!

When it comes to Pusha T and Drake’s feud, family is NOT off limits. After Pusha nearly broke the internet with his diss record “Story of Adidon,” which alleges that Drake fathered a son with porn star Sophie Brussaux, Drake reportedly ran back to the studio to work on a diss that will really cut Pusha where it hurts. Word has it, Drake has solid proof that Pusha cheated on his long time fiancée Virginia Williams, according to MTO News. “Pusha T and a Brooklyn girl named Aida cheated for years. That’s his side chick, and Virginia didn’t know,” a source explained to the outlet. Yikes! This is not going to end well.

“The sad thing is that Pusha lied to both of them, telling them both that he would marry them,” the source continued. Can this get any worse?! We know this will certainly fire Pusha up, especially since he got pretty heated that Drake mentioned Virginia in his initial diss “Duppy Freestyle,” which was released in response to the subliminal shade Pusha threw Drake on his new album Daytona. Clearly, there’s a lot to unpack.

But, given what Pusha’s put Drake through already, we expected the next diss to be pretty savage. In addition to the claims that he has a son, Pusha used a photo of Drake in blackface as the cover art for “Story of Adidon.” This definitely didn’t sit right with fans, and things got so bad that Drake had to explain himself! “I know everyone is enjoying the circus, but I want to clarify this image in question. This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career. This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor, and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast,” Drake explained in a statement. I guess we’re going to have to wait and see how this all plays out!