Brooke Burke Is 46 And Hotter Than Ever — See Her 25 Sexiest Bikini Pics

Brooke Burke is a mom to FOUR kids, and yet she has some of the best abs in Hollywood! Take a look at her hottest bikini photos below!

Brooke Burke is KILLING IT! The mom of four looks absolutely amazing, and at age 46, she is showing no signs of slowing down. She’s dedicated her life to fitness and it shows! She has an app and website called Brooke Burke Body that you can stream online, from ANYWHERE, and copy her super effective workouts. Her body looks amazing, so we’ll have what she’s having! See pics of her amazing 6-pack and long, lean legs in the gallery!

Brooke has also teamed up with nutrition expert and celeb trainer Jorge Cruise for their “Cruise Control” food plan. One simple tip from Jorge is to drink more water. You can safely drink one ounce for every pound you weight, per day. He says that about 50 percent of the time you feel hungry, you are just dehydrated. He likes drinking ice water as well as hot water with lemon. Since we know you’ll be drinking alcohol this summer, Jorge’s drink of choice is vodka/club soda, which is a better option than a sugary margarita or carb-loaded beer. To boost your metabolism, he recommends high-fiber plant-based foods like cauliflower rice and spinach and lean protein like chicken.

Brooke still looks like that while eating cheese, chocolate cake and wine! Of course, she balances her treats with lots of veggies, lean protein and fruit! See her sexiest bikini photos in the gallery attached above!